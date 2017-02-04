By Maxwell Ofori, Parliament House It has come to light that the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration left a colossal debt of GHc17 billion within the road sector as a result of commitments with contractors.
Business
Microsoft Collaborates With DPC To Drive Digital Transformation In Ghana
Microsoft in collaboration with the Data Protection Commission of Ghana (DPC) has organized a one day Digital Transformation workshop to...
Small And Medium Enterprise Can Propel Growth -Nyadia
Mr. Nelson Sulemana Nyadia, a Senior Grant Officer at the Skills Development Fund (SDF), has said Small and Medium...
Mining Coy Provides $30m Project For Ayanfuri Kurofofrom
From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Ayanfuri Multinational mining firm Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL) has commissioned a US$30 million resettlement housing facility...
Features
Okay! We Apologize For Not Apologizing At First …Ending The Ethnocentric Allegation Against Hon. Osafo Marfo…
Commonsense With Daniel Dugan Some couple of years or so ago, the media landscape was awash with screaming headlines about...
When A Woman Has Done Her Very Best…OTIKO GYABA STANDS TALL!
Ebo Quansah in Accra I dedicate this column to the courage of Madam Otiko Afisah Djabah, the President’s nominee to...
Parliament Must Purge Itself Of Ayariga’s Bribery Allegation
Ebo Quansah in Accra Parliament has a huge image dent to deal with, following the exposè by Mr. Mahama Ayariga,...
Entertainment
Bob Smith Proposes ‘One District, One Cinema’ To Prez Akufo-Addo
My Dad Was My Greatest Inspiration –Kwabena Kwabena
Police Arrest, Release Harrysong
Sixteenth Angelic Shows Beauty With Quality Voices On Stage
Kardashian’s Chauffeur Freed In €9m Paris Robbery
Ed Sheeran Features R2bees, Fuse ODG …On His Upcoming Album
We Will File For No Case -Wisa’s Lawyer Reveals
Koforidua Prostitutes Fight Over ‘Customers’
Regional Files
Gov’t Must Commit To Cancer Care
By Bernice Bessey Every February 4th is marked as World Cancer Day and people around the globe are reminded of...
Otagbanor Family Battle TDC Over Prime Land
By Maxwell Ofori amanfokojofori@gmail The Otagbanor Family of Tema New Town has cautioned the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) to, as...
‘Donkey Factory’ Employs Over 100 Youth In Walewale
From Edmond Gyebi A new factory has emerged at Walewale in the West Mamprusi District of the Northern Region, creating...
Health
Risks, Benefits Of Cannabis Use
With cannabis legalisation on the rise across the world especially in the United States (U.S.), it is more important than...
How Safe Is Your Tattoo Ink?
Before you get that dolphin tattooed on your ankle or "Mom" on your bicep, be warned: The ink used in...
Rheumatism Diet & Lifestyle Tips
If you suffer from rheumatism, you will probably have looked around and found quite a lot of information on how...
Sports
Black Stars Must Come To The Party If Gabon Would End The Long Wait
Coach Avram Grant names final 23-man squad for AFCON
Uganda succumb to a 2-0 loss to Tunisia
Enoch Adu Kofi signs for Turkish top side
Fatau Dauda replaces injured Adam Kwarasey
Gov’t approves $ 3.4m for AFCON
All Stars, Bechem Utd handed tough Africa draws …meet Al Ahly & MC Alger respectively
Editorial
Dealing With The Tragedy At Gyamera
Everybody at Breman Gyamera, a closely knit community, near Breman Askiuma in the Central Region, is mourning. The tragedy of...
Black Stars’ Chances And Razak Braimah’s Diatribe
Politics is widely acclaimed to divide Ghanaians, whilst football or the fortunes of the Black Stars has been the one...
We Insist On Independent Probe Into Bribery Allegation
The alleged bribery scandal that has hit Parliament seems to be getting out of hand. From Friday to Sunday when...
Opinions
If …Am The District Chief Executive Of Shai-Osudoku: Strategic Developmental Agenda And Why The District Must Work Again!
By Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu In this current research paper I bring to the public thematic areas for consideration to...
Two Weeks In Ghana -An American Experience
By Richard Lee [caption id="attachment_100340" align="alignleft" width="300"] Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters as he takes the stage...
How Horribly, Honorable!
A message, obviously from an exclusive group within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was intercepted on social media. Allegedly authored...