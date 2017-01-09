By Emmanuel Akli Over forty solid years in the wilderness, amid insults, public ridicule, outright insults of his personality and that of his family, and his resilience to withstand all this political madness, finally bore fruits on Saturday, when he held the national sword, and lifted it up after taking the oath office to signify […]
Business
I Will Insist On Value For Money -Akufo-Addo
By Joyce Danso President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he would protect the public purse by insisting on value for...
Traders Make Gains From Nana’s Investiture
Many traders, on Saturday, took advantage of the large crowd that gathered at the Black Star Square for the swearing-in...
BoG inaugurates new Contact Centre
By Belinda Ayamgha... The Bank of Ghana has established a 24-hour contact centre, in a bid to improve public...
Features
Inaugural Address of His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the Occasion of His Swearing in as President of the Republic, and Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces
Mr Speaker, the Ghanaian people give thanks to Almighty God for the blessings, favour and grace He continues to bestow...
Nana Addo`s inaugural address
Mr Speaker, the Ghanaian people give thanks to Almighty God for the blessings, favour and grace He continues to bestow...
What’s in a legacy?Rawlings Chain, Kufuor Gallon, Mahama Camboo, Akufo-Addo…?
By Komla Adom It may be early days yet, but certainly worth the thought. Memorabilia, or maybe just...
Entertainment
John Dumelo will be president of Ghana – Cwesi Oteng
Obinim’s weird and amazing prayer for big penis goes international
Mahama’s last State of the Nation Address
Quame Akan Jabs DJs, Police, Others In ‘Popoo’
Sark Is Richest Celeb In Ghana – MTV Base
Galaxy of Stars to storm Adonko Bitters Street Jam
Australian tourists forced to do ‘walk of shame’ …for allegedly stealing bicycles in Indonesia
Ex-Reality Star murdered in California
Regional Files
Manhyia Releases Programme For Late Asantehemaa’s Funeral
From Ernest Best Anane The Asanteman Council has officially announced arrangements for the funeral rites of the late Asante Queenmother,...
District Police Headquarters commissioned at Juaben …and two other stations at Buabai and Pakoso
From Ernest Best Anane A District Police Headquarters has been commissioned at Juaben in the Ejisu Juaben Municipality of...
SMOGA donates to Korle-Bu Children’s Block
The St. Mary's Old Girls' Association (SMOGA), together with the administration and students of St. Mary's Senior High School in...
Health
How Safe Is Your Tattoo Ink?
Before you get that dolphin tattooed on your ankle or "Mom" on your bicep, be warned: The ink used in...
Rheumatism Diet & Lifestyle Tips
If you suffer from rheumatism, you will probably have looked around and found quite a lot of information on how...
Reasons To Quit Soda Drinks
Do you drink soda drinks? How often do you drink it? When I was young, I was an avid drinker...
Sports
Coach Avram Grant names final 23-man squad for AFCON
Uganda succumb to a 2-0 loss to Tunisia
Enoch Adu Kofi signs for Turkish top side
Fatau Dauda replaces injured Adam Kwarasey
Gov’t approves $ 3.4m for AFCON
All Stars, Bechem Utd handed tough Africa draws …meet Al Ahly & MC Alger respectively
Win AFCON for me; Akufo-Addo tells Nyantakyi
Editorial
For Nana Addo To Succeed, Let’s Change Our Attitude
Last Saturday, before noon, the then President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice President-elect, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah, were...
Frema Osei-Opare has a huge responsibility to deliver
Yesterday, President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the appointment of Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, a 69 year-old development consultant, as...
The return of the Black Star!
Barely 48 hours from now, a new administration will be sworn in to take over the reins of government...
Opinions
PROFILE OF HON. PROFESSOR AARON MICHAEL OQUAYE
Professor Michael Aaron Oquaye was born on 4th April 1944 to Mr. E.G.N. Oquaye of Osu, Accra (a cocoa merchant)...
Security services must be politically neutral
l By Moses Dautey Acts of insubordination, if allowed to sip into the system, breeds low morale and eventually disorganise...
Ghana is in trouble if Nana Akufo-Addo fails
By Philip Kobina Baidoo Jnr., London baidoo_philip@yahoo.co.uk The reasons for the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah are multifarious....