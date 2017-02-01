…Joe Ghartey Leads Committee By Maxwell Ofori, Parliament House The alleged bribery scandal that has rocked Parliament has compelled the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Mike Aaron Oquaye to set up a five member committee to delve into the issue to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the matter.
Business
Mining Coy Provides $30m Project For Ayanfuri Kurofofrom
From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Ayanfuri Multinational mining firm Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL) has commissioned a US$30 million resettlement housing facility...
Germany To Partner Ghana In Agricultural Development
The German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, has met with Ghana's Minister of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), Dr. Owusu Afriyie...
Indian Government Ready to Support Ghana’s Agriculture
The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Birender Singh, says his government is ready to support Ghana's agricultural sector...
Features
When A Woman Has Done Her Very Best…OTIKO GYABA STANDS TALL!
Ebo Quansah in Accra I dedicate this column to the courage of Madam Otiko Afisah Djabah, the President’s nominee to...
Parliament Must Purge Itself Of Ayariga’s Bribery Allegation
Ebo Quansah in Accra Parliament has a huge image dent to deal with, following the exposè by Mr. Mahama Ayariga,...
NDC Lost The General Elections Because… (Part 2)
MUSINGS FROM AFAR By Dominic Yooku deGraft Aidoo Email Dominic: mygharticles@gmail.com "Those who fight corruption should be clean themselves." (Vladimir...
Entertainment
Bob Smith Proposes ‘One District, One Cinema’ To Prez Akufo-Addo
My Dad Was My Greatest Inspiration –Kwabena Kwabena
Police Arrest, Release Harrysong
Sixteenth Angelic Shows Beauty With Quality Voices On Stage
Kardashian’s Chauffeur Freed In €9m Paris Robbery
Ed Sheeran Features R2bees, Fuse ODG …On His Upcoming Album
We Will File For No Case -Wisa’s Lawyer Reveals
Koforidua Prostitutes Fight Over ‘Customers’
Regional Files
Otagbanor Family Battle TDC Over Prime Land
By Maxwell Ofori amanfokojofori@gmail The Otagbanor Family of Tema New Town has cautioned the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) to, as...
‘Donkey Factory’ Employs Over 100 Youth In Walewale
From Edmond Gyebi A new factory has emerged at Walewale in the West Mamprusi District of the Northern Region, creating...
Konadu Yiadom SHS Cries For Infrastructural Development
From Ernest Best Anane Authorities of the Konadu Yiadom Senoir High School at Akrofonso Asamang in the Sekyere East District...
Health
Risks, Benefits Of Cannabis Use
With cannabis legalisation on the rise across the world especially in the United States (U.S.), it is more important than...
How Safe Is Your Tattoo Ink?
Before you get that dolphin tattooed on your ankle or "Mom" on your bicep, be warned: The ink used in...
Rheumatism Diet & Lifestyle Tips
If you suffer from rheumatism, you will probably have looked around and found quite a lot of information on how...
Sports
Black Stars Must Come To The Party If Gabon Would End The Long Wait
Coach Avram Grant names final 23-man squad for AFCON
Uganda succumb to a 2-0 loss to Tunisia
Enoch Adu Kofi signs for Turkish top side
Fatau Dauda replaces injured Adam Kwarasey
Gov’t approves $ 3.4m for AFCON
All Stars, Bechem Utd handed tough Africa draws …meet Al Ahly & MC Alger respectively
Editorial
Black Stars’ Chances And Razak Braimah’s Diatribe
Politics is widely acclaimed to divide Ghanaians, whilst football or the fortunes of the Black Stars has been the one...
We Insist On Independent Probe Into Bribery Allegation
The alleged bribery scandal that has hit Parliament seems to be getting out of hand. From Friday to Sunday when...
A Neutral Body Should Probe Ayariga’s Bribe Allegation
A section of the Ghanaian population and groups, including the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), have called on the...
Opinions
Two Weeks In Ghana -An American Experience
By Richard Lee [caption id="attachment_100340" align="alignleft" width="300"] Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters as he takes the stage...
How Horribly, Honorable!
A message, obviously from an exclusive group within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was intercepted on social media. Allegedly authored...
Principles and Acquisitions
The media headlines screamed “Rawlings angry over 99-year land at GH¢10.” One was jolted out of slumber and forced to...