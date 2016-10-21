West Ham won’t rush fit-again Ayew

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic insists returning Andre Ayew will not be rushed into action.

Ayew suffered a muscle injury in their season opener at Chelsea and seems to have made quicker-than-expected recovery.

The Ghana international started full training with the Hammers on Monday after a two-month injury lay-off.

But Bilic believes the 26-year-old lacks the requisite match-fitness to return to the pitch.

“It is a big boost to have Andre Ayew back in training,” Bilic said. “He looks good and the medical team have done a great job. We are all delighted.

“We will try to prepare him for games as quickly as possible. We don’t want to rush things but it is great that he is back.

“He has had three sessions with us and is improving every session. He will train today and tomorrow and we will see. We want him back.

”He probably needs a little more time before he can be ready for games. I know it will not take a long time now.

“He will probably not be in the squad for the game on Saturday.”

Ayew cost West Ham a club record fee of £20.5m from Swansea.