We’ll beat Egypt to honour coach Afranie -Ayew





Andre Ayew says Sunday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria is an important match for the Black Stars to honour the memory of one of Ghana’s most celebrated coaches, the late E. K. Afranie.

The veteran coach perished in an accident when he was being transferred from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment.

The ambulance that was carrying him along with two nurses and his son swerved and somersaulted into a nearby river under a huge bridge on their way to Kumasi, where the coach finally bid farewell to the world.

Andre Ayew in an interview ahead of their clash with Egypt in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers say the team is down with the death of Coach Afrane but will beat Egypt to honour the coach.

“It’s sad news and we send our condolences to the entire family,” Ayew said.

“Coach Afrane is a big coach whose demise means Ghana has lost a great person. He qualified the Black Queens to our first ever senior World Cup.

“He has coached all our national teams and that is an enviable achievement. He also coached all the big clubs in Ghana including Kotoko and Hearts. We are really sad and we express our condolences to the entire family and will try to win the game in his honour,“ he added. STEPHEN APPIAH URGES STARS

Former Ghana skipper Stephen Appiah is calling on the Black Stars players to concentrate and work hard to ensure they avoid a defeat in Egypt.

Appiah say they will be to keep their eyes on the ball if they want to emerge with a respectful score line.

“I am really looking forward to that game because its one putting the best players on the African continent on one scale,” Appiah said

“Our players will have to forget the crowd because they will try to intimidate them but they have to Black them out. If we are able to do that, then of course we can go all the way.”

Stephen Appiah added: the ‘big names’ in the Egyptian side to face Ghana on Sunday must serve as a great motivation to the team.

According to Stephen Appiah, it is always a motivation to play against big players to prove a point against them and this game offers the Black Stars players the right platform. “Big name players must only serve as a motivation to other players. ”

ASAMOAH GYAN’S ABSENCE

Ex-Ghana striker Augustine Arhinful admits the absence of Asamoah Gyan is a hammer blow to the Black Stars ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

The four-time African champions are without their talisman ahead of the epic clash at the Borg Al Arab stadium in Alexandria on Sunday.

Gyan, who is on loan at Dubai-based Al Ahli has been ruled out of the clash due to injury.

And former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful admits his absence will be felt. “Asamoah Gyan’s absence will be a big blow. He is our captain and the talisman of the team.

“We’ll miss him, but we need to go there and perform.” Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 48 goals in 96 matches.

GHANA COACH AVRAM GRANT

Coach Avram Grant claims Egyptians are excited after realising that captain Asamoah Gyan and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah will miss the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in Alexandria on Sunday.

”I am sure Egypt are happy [with Gyan and Asamoah’s injury]. Imagine that they entered the game without [Mohammed] Salah and [Mohammed] Elneny and one other player, we would be also happy,” Grant told Ghana FA Media.

”But if we play like a team we can achieve a good result. We need to show a fighting spirit as a team. We did it in Africa and we did it even after that when we played it without many key players. I want them to play of course but they are not playing that is why we have big squad.

Grant also explained reasons why he handed Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom and Rio Ave midfielder Alhassan Wakaso their debut call-up for the game.

“It is a very important game and many of our players are not playing regularly at their clubs. It is not like a club [football] where you can buy players to add to your team,” he said.

“I have followed these players. Andy is playing quality games at his club and won the Man of the Match against [Christian] Atsu two games ago. And [Alhassan] Wakaso plays every game almost 90 minutes and if he is not playing [all the minutes], he starts the games.

“So it is important not to just bring in players who will just fill the squad but those that will be useful when we need them,” he added.

EGYPT COACH HECTOR CUPER

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says his squad is fully fit to face Ghana in Sunday’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier even though he rues the absence of two injured key players.

The Argentine is happy over the fitness of the squad even though Mahmoud Kahraba and Ahmed Hassan Koka have been ruled out of the match in Alexandria.

“Everyone is in a good physical state and we only miss Mahmoud Kahraba and Ahmed Hassan Koka. It is great to have such a group of great players under your management,” Cuper said.

“We understand the importance of the game to the Egyptians, the players are focused on getting the victory and winning the three points,” the former Valencia coach added.

HISTORY OF GHANA, EGYPT MATCHES

Ghana have played Egypt 20 times in category A matches which includes international friendlies and competitive matches.

The Black Stars have won six of those encounters with Egypt winning NINE and five matches ending in a draw.

GHANASoccernet.com has chronicled 18 of those matches since 1970.

2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff second leg in Cairo – [Egypt 2-1 Ghana]

2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff first leg in Kumasi – [Ghana 6-1 Egypt]

2013 Friendly in Abu Dhabi: [Egypt 3-0 Ghana]

2010 Nations Cup finals in Angola -[Egypt 0-1 Ghana]

2009 Friendly in Cairo – [Egypt 2-2 Ghana]

2002 Friendly in Cairo – [Egypt 0-0 Ghana]

2002 Friendly in Cairo – [Egypt 2-0 Ghana]

2000 Friendly in Cairo – [Egypt 2-0 Ghana]

1999 Friendly in Accra- [Ghana 2-1 Egypt]

1997 Friendly in Seoul – [Egypt 2-0 Ghana]

1996 Friendly – [Egypt 2-0 Ghana]

1995 Friendly in Cairo – [Egypt 1-2 Ghana]

1994 Friendly in Cairo – [Egypt 2-0 Ghana]

1994 Friendly in Accra – [Ghana 1-1 Egypt]

1993 Friendly in Accra – [Ghana 0-0 Egypt]

1992 Nations Cup finals in Ziguinchor -[Egypt 0-1 Ghana]

1970 Nations Cup finals in Sudan – [Egypt 1-1 Ghana]