We have quality to overcome Uganda -Grant

Avram Grant expects a difficult encounter against Uganda but believes Black Stars have the quality to overcome first hurdle.

Ghana will host Uganda in their first 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Tamale Stadium on Friday, October 7.

Black Stars, who are in search of their fourth consecutive appearance at the world stage, will be hoping for a wonderful start by dispatching the Cranes.

The Ugandans have been a torn in the Stars flesh lately after claiming a win and sharing the spoils in the last two meetings.

But Grant in addressing the press after team’s first training at the Accra sports stadium assured fans of victory.

“We will definitely beat them with the quality we have in our team”.

“We accept it will be a difficult game but my players are prepared to give the entire nation a convincing win,” he added