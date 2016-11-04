UK Prime Minister attacks Fifa over poppy stance

Prime Minister Theresa May says Fifa’s apparent refusal to allow England and Scotland players to wear armbands featuring poppies is “outrageous”.

The two teams will meet at Wembley on 11 November, the day when the United Kingdom remembers its war dead.

World governing body Fifa reiterated its ban on political, religious or commercial messages on shirts.

“Before they start telling us what to do, they jolly well ought to sort their own house out,” said Mrs May.

“Our football players want to recognise and respect those who have given their lives for our safety and security – I think it is absolutely right they should be able to do so.”

Fifa has been plagued by corruption allegations in recent years.

Sepp Blatter’s 17-year reign as president ended in December, when he was suspended for eight years from all football-related activities following an ethics investigation. His ban was later reduced to six years.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mrs May said the wearing of poppies was a matter for the English and Scottish Football Associations to resolve, but there was a “clear message” from the House of Commons that “we want our players to be able to wear those poppies”.

FA chairman Greg Clarke told ITV news that England’s football governing body was “negotiating in good faith with Fifa to try and find a solution”.

“My personal opinion, and as that of chair of the FA, is that of course we should wear poppies,” said Clarke. “We are commemorating millions of people who gave their lives in wars over the years. They, and the people who lost relatives, deserve that. That is our plan.

“We are balancing respect for the fallen and their families with respect for the governing body.

“There will be poppies at Wembley.”