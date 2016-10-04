Uganda’s Iguma: ‘We have belief’

Having secured their place at Gabon 2017, the Ugandan Cranes now face the task of reaching Russia 2018. Facing them in Group E of the final qualifying round are three African heavyweights in the shape of Ghana, who have appeared at the last three world finals, an Egypt side determined to return to the big stage, and Congo, who lie 12 places above Uganda in the World Ranking.

Denis Iguma, helped the Cranes take flight and qualify for the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations, the first time they will have graced the continental finals in 39 years.

Explaining why he has faith in his team’s chances, Iguma said: “Our national motto is ‘For God and My Country’. Football is easy when you believe in yourself. If you do that, you can achieve your objectives.”

Believing that the Cranes need to stay grounded, however, he added: “There are no small teams in football. The other sides in our group are strong and they have some quality players who play in Europe. Most of our side play in Africa, with only a few based in Europe. We give our all for our country though.”

Uganda will begin their campaign on 7 October, away to Ghana, a team Iguma and his colleagues know well: “Games against Ghana always end in a result. We’ve always beaten them at home and always lost to them away. It won’t be easy for us because they know us well too. We need to work hard and not think that we’re going to beat them. If we’re going to get a good result, we need to go there thinking that we’re outsiders.”

Taking on the Uganda post in May 2013, with three other foreign coaches having held it in the previous ten years, Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic immediately made his mark, with the former Orlando Pirates and Rwanda boss making Uganda one of the toughest teams to beat in African football.

In his first three years in charge, Sredojevic has seen his side climb 20 places in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, where they currently lie 65th overall and 15th in Africa.

Iguma has nothing but praise for the 47-year-old Serbian: “The team has done really well since he came in and our performances have improved a lot over the last two years. Thanks to the coach and the ideas he’s brought in, we’ve played some good matches. He uses more players and calls on the youngsters, who run and fight a lot on the pitch, and I think that’s good.

“On a personal level, the coach has helped me believe in myself more, and I know what I’ve got to do on the pitch now. He’s helped me develop as a person, both in the team and in my family. In the process, I’ve become a professional and I put everything I have into reaching my objectives.”