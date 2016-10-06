Uganda coach downplays defeat to Togo …ahead of World Cup qualifier

Uganda coach Micho Sredojevic has downplayed his side’s 1-0 defeat to Togo in a warm-up friendly ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Friday.

Atakora Lalawele’s goal from over 30 yards on the half hour mark caught El Merriekh goalie Samal Jamal napping and put Claude Le Roy’s charges ahead.

The outcome of the game has raised concerns about the ability of the Cranes to edge past the Black Stars in Tamale.

But Serbian Sredojevic has downplayed the outcome of the game, insisting it will play no part in the qualifier against the West Africans.

”The outcome of this game will not have any effect on our game against Ghana on Friday,” he said.

”This is a different game and obviously we wanted to check some few things with our team before we go into Friday’s game, we are ready for that challenge and we want to get a positive result.”