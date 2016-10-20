Tony Baffoe named for Nigeria, Algeria titanic qualifier

Ex-Ghana defender Tony Baffoe is among the top match officials named by FIFA for next month’s top-notch 2018 World Cup qualifier between African giants Nigeria and Algeria.

High-flying Baffoe, who has been the leader of the organisation of FIFA and CAF tournament over the past few years, will has been named as the match commissioner for the game in Uyo.

The Ghanaian, who was in charge of the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, will work with two-time Africa’s best referee Bakary Papa Gassama of Gambia in the clash expected to be fierce.

FIFA is using the best match officials available on the continent for the match thanks to the high profile nature of the two sides.

Gassama, 37, and who has been an international referee since 2008, is one of the most respected referees in Africa and was in charge of the Africa Cup of Nations final last year.

The Gambian has already been appointed as referee for this year’s CAF Champions League final, second leg clash between Zamalek of Egypt and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, taking place in Alexandria on Sunday, 23rd October.

Next month’s Russia 2018 qualifier between two of the fiercest rivals in African football will see Jean-Claude Birumushahu from Burundi as assistant referee 1, Marwa Range from Kenya as assistant referee 2 and Gassama’s compatriot, Maudo Jallow as fourth official.

FIFA have also appointed Jean-Olivier Mbera from Gabon as referee assessor, Ghanaian Anthony Baffoe as match commissioner and Nicholas Chumba Musonye from Kenya as security officer.