Timothy Mensah signs 4-yr extension at Man Utd

Holland-born Ghanaian Timothy Fosu-Mensah has signed a new contract at Manchester United which keeps him at the club until June 2020 with an option to extend for a further year, the club have confirmed.

Fosu-Mensah,18, joined United in 2014 and played in the Academy team and also the Under-21s.

He was later handed a first-team debut against Premier League opposition Arsenal last season and has gone on to make 12 appearances.

Fosu-Mensah said: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract here at Manchester United. I have enjoyed every minute since I joined this great club and I want to continue the progress that I feel I have made so far.

”I am learning every day from the manager and the coaching staff. I appreciate the trust that the club has in me and I want to repay that with my performances on the pitch.”

United Manager José Mourinho said: “Tim is young player with great potential. I am pleased that he has signed a new contract and I am delighted at the progress he has made so far. It is clear to see that he is learning every day in training and there will be plenty of opportunities for him as the season continues.”