Super Falcons, Black Queens clash today

After demolishing Mali 6-0 in their first group match at the on-going African Women Nations Cup in Cameroun on Sunday, players and officials of the Super Falcons yesterday commenced preparation for the clash with their West African rivals, Black Queens of Ghana. The match will be played at the hilltop Omisports Stadium in Limbe.

The decision by Cameroun to host the Group B matches here in Limbe is paying off as many residents now jostle to be part of the event. Limbe is hub of Cameroun’s tourism and is the most expensive town in the country.

While the Falcons won their opening group match 6-0 against Mali on Sunday, Ghana came from a goal down to beat the Harambee Starlets of Kenya 3-1, in a match the Kenyans accused the centre referee of partiality.

The referee awarded a ‘soft’ penalty for the Ghanaians to score their second goal, and changed her earlier penalty call for the Kenyans to a goal kick.

The Falcons said yesterday said they would not give the Ghanaians a chance in tomorrow’s game, but they acknowledged that the Black Queens are no pushovers.

Meanwhile, the games’ volunteers, numbering about 210, have threatened to disrupt the championship following an alleged neglect of their welfare by the local organizing committee.