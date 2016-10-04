Sudanese Ref to officiate Ghana, Uganda tie

Sudanese referee El Fadil Mohamed Hussein will officiate Ghana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Friday.

Hussein will be assisted by compatriot Waleed Ahmed Ali and Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim with Sabrei Mohamed Fadul serving as the fourth official.

The centre referee is not new to Ghanaians after he handled the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the two sides in Namboole where the Cranes won 1-0.

The Black Stars will be seeking a perfect start in the qualifiers with a win in Tamale.

The West Africans will travel to Alexandria in November to battle Egypt in their second group E match.

The winner of the group which also includes Congo will qualify to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.