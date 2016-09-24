Sturridge goes shopping in his £235,000 Rolls-Royce

Daniel Sturridge was pictured returning from a supermarket run with his £235,000 white Rolls-Royce Wraith.

The Liverpool striker dressed in a hoodie and cap was carrying a shopping bag back to his luxury car.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith boasts a powerful twin-turbocharged V-12 engine with 624 horsepower at 5600 RPM.

The luxury car also has four on-board cameras, 18 speakers and tinted glass to help preserve the identity of the high-profile footballer.

Sturridge started for Liverpool in their victory at Stanford Bridge but was not picked in the match-day squad for their EFL Cup win against Derby.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the form of his players gives him a selection dilemma but that it can be regarded as a positive for the team.

The Reds are on a roll and have drawn praise from all quarters after negotiating a tricky start to the season, facing Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea away from home.

Sturridge is battling Roberto Firmino for the central striker role in Klopp’s side and got the nod against Chelsea due to a groin injury to the Brazilian.

Liverpool fans will hope their team can collect three points against Hull this weekend as stylishly as Sturridge collects his shopping.