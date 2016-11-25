Stephen Appiah reveals solution to Black Stars problems

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes the Black Stars will do themselves a world of good by winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Gabon.

The Black Stars are currently going through one of their most trying moments in recent times, worsened by the abject apathy of local fans.

Winless in their last five matches in all competitions, the team could face an early elimination from the 2018 World Cup qualification after claiming only one point from two games.

“I think many Ghanaians are not happy with the team and that is also a major factor [for the recent poor showing],” Appiah told Ghana Sports Newspaper.

“They [fans] have refused to support the team and it is really having an impact on them [Black Stars].

“For now, I think the only thing to win back the love of Ghanaians is to win the Cup of Nations in Gabon.

“If they are able to win it, Ghanaians will support them again and that will help them in the remaining matches of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.”

Ghana sit third in Group E of the African World Cup qualifying, trailing leaders Egypt by five points and second-placed Uganda by three points.

The 2017 Afcon runs between January 14 and February 5.

Coach Avram Grant’s charges will play in Group D alongside familiar foes Egypt and Uganda as well as Mali.

The Black Stars are looking to win the trophy after 34 years when they won it last at Libya 1982.