Sparta Players to train with women …after making ‘sexist’ comments

Two Sparta Prague players have been told to train with the women’s team after making sexist comments about a female match official.

Goalkeeper Tomas Koubek, 24, said “women belong at the stove” after assistant referee Lucie Ratajova failed to flag an opponent offside during Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Brno.

Midfielder Lukas Vacha, 27, tweeted a picture with a comment “to the stove”.

Sparta chief executive Adam Kotalík called the remarks “unacceptable”.

He added that the players “will see for themselves that women can be handy not only at the stove”.

Women’s team captain Iva Mocova said: “We are looking forward to the boys training with us.”

Speaking after Sunday’s game, Czech Republic international Koubek had added: “Women should not officiate men’s football.”

He later posted a picture of his wife and daughter on Facebook and said he wanted to “apologise to all women”.

Fellow Czech international Vacha said his “comment was directed to a specific error which affected the outcome of the game, not for any other women”.

Midfielder Alois Hycka appeared to be several metres offside before scoring the Brno’s equaliser in stoppage time.

The Football Association of the Czech Republic’s disciplinary committee is due to deal with Koubek’s remarks on Thursday.