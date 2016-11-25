Schlupp crashes £190,000 Lamborghini …but escapes unhurt

Premier League winner Jeffrey Schlupp reportedly smashed his £190,000 supercar – before remarking he had three other cars.

The Leicester City defender remarkably escaped unscathed after apparently wrecking his Lamborghini on the M1.

Photos show the crumpled motor – believed to belong to the Ghana international – hanging off the hard shoulder.

After being attended to by traffic crews, Schlupp is believed to have said: “Oh well, I’ve got three other cars to choose from.”

It is not believed that the left-back was at fault for the accident or driving dangerously.

Witnesses reported that Schlupp skidded off the road in torrential rain on the northbound road near Lutterworth.

As well as the Lambo, Schlupp also owns a £60,000 black Range Rover Sport and a £105,000 BMW i8.

The 23-year-old also took delivery of a Mercedes sports car last year.

Schlupp was part of the Leicester team which sealed the top spot in the Champions’ League group by defeating Club Brugge 2-1 last night.

A similar Lamborghini was towed away in east London last week after the driver seen using his phone at the wheel.