San Marino score first away goal in 15 years

San Marino celebrated scoring their first away goal in a World Cup qualifier in 15 years – despite going on to lose 4-1 to Norway.

Mattia Stefanelli’s 54th-minute equaliser sent the country’s Twitter page into a frenzy as he was swamped by team-mates and support staff.

His strike brought the scores level, before Norway scored three goals in seven minutes to win. San Marino are ranked 201st in the world by Fifa.

San Marino: The statistics

San Marino played their first World Cup qualifier in 1992 against Norway, and went on to suffer a 6-0 defeat as their opponents scored inside the first four minutes

Their last away goal was in April 2001, during their 1-1 draw against Latvia

There were 17 games between San Marino’s first and second away goal

San Marino have one international win in official matches – they beat Lichtenstein 1-0 in a friendly in April 2004

Source: bbc.com