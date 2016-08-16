Premier League Heading Towards Photo Finish? … Dwarfs Battles All Stars In Top Liner

By Naabenyin Joojo Amissah

Many Ghanaian football loving fans, particularly supporters of the top four clubs will have a lot to cheer about this weekend, as the local premier league enters match day 24, with some interesting parings and fixtures across all the league centres on Saturday.

CAPE COAST

The Robert Mensah Sports Stadium in Cape Coast will most definitely become the centre of attraction as team of the moment, Ebusua Dwarfs, will engage in a crucial show down against current league leaders, Wa All Stars.

The Cape Coast based club has not lost at home since the beginning of second round of the season and their wonderful performance has seen them demolish the likes of Liberty, Kotoko, Hasaacas and WAFA at home.

Aside their home invincibility in the recent past, the ‘Abontoa Abontoa’ boys last Sunday recorded an impressive away win against Techiman City in faraway Techiman, in the Brong Ahafo region.

This makes the game a daunting task for the visitors who would want to approach the game with a high level of seriousness, as a win will enable them to remain on the top of the league table, as Hearts of Oak will be playing at home. This scenario makes the match an interesting one and perhaps the top liner of the week.

ACCRA

Fresh from their debilitating 3-0 defeat at the hands of WAFA, Accra Hearts of Oak will this weekend return to the Accra Sports Stadium with the hope of winning the hearts of their numerous followers, when they come face to face against Techiman City.

Following their 3-0 thumping, the Phobians did not just lose grip of their bragging right but were also deprived of the top position on the league log. However, their fortunes could be turned around this Saturday if they could put the defeat behind them and play the game with a winning mentality.

It will be a cracker to watch as City will have to enter into the game with all their might and strength if they also want to remain in the premiership next season since a defeat could sink them down the table.

This is because they also suffered a terrible 0-1 defeat at home to Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs last week that did not just end their home invincibility of playing at home without defeat for a very long time but it also sent them to the 12 position on the table.

Techiman City will like to cause a stir at the Accra Sports Stadium to salvage their image, as another loss could further push them down the league log.

Hearts Assistant coach, Yaw Preko earlier this week told The Chronicle that their defeat at Sokagope was normal in football and that their title chase was still on course, and this will be put to test on Saturday.

BRONG AHAFO DERBY

The Brong-Ahafo region will witness yet another interesting derby at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa, when third placed Aduana Stars take on their regional rivals, Berekum Chelsea, who are tenth on the league log.

Both sides lost their respective games last week and, therefore, would be expected to make amends in their regional derby, but it is not clear which side the pendulum will swing to.

There is very little to choose between the two sides, as far as their previous matches are concerned. A win for Aduana will help them stay among the top four, while a loss could derail their title aspirations.

DANSOMAN

After a morale boosting one nil victory over Dreams F/C at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will travel to the Dansoman Park to play as guests of Liberty Professionals.

Prior to the win, Kotoko had played their last five matches without a victory, a situation that brought undue pressure on both the players and the technical team.

In an exclusive chat with The Chronicle, stop gap coach Michael Osei said his team was focused for victory against Liberty Professionals. He mentioned that apart from his skipper, Amos Frimpong and Ahmed Adams, who will not be eligible for selection due to suspension and injury respectively, all the other players were in good spirit for Saturday’s game.

Liberty Professionals have been very inconsistent this season, particularly the second round of the league. Their danger man, Latif Blessing’s inability to bang in the goals for the Dansoman lads is said to be a major contributory factor in their recent poor performance

However, their 4-0 thrashing of Hasaacas and a 1-1 away draw against Chelsea seems to have lifted their spirit and might spell danger for Kotoko.

Kotoko defeated Liberty 3-1 in the first round at Kumasi, which incidentally was the first assignment for Michael Osei in the helm of affairs for the Porcupines Warriors. A win for Kotoko will consolidate their position on the table while a Liberty victory could push them up the league log.

BECHEM

Another match expected to ignite fireworks will be the game involving Bechem United who occupy the 15th position and Inter Allies who are 14th. Both teams have their backs on the burner as they are both struggling to survive relegation threat.

A win for each side could cushion them a bit, but this will to a large extend depend on the outcome of other matches involving the clubs who are in the relegation waters.

TARKWA

The Tarkwa T&A Park will host another regional derby when Ghana’s sole representative in this year’s continental club competitions, Medeama, hosts Sekondi Hasaacas.

The ‘Dooo’ lads are limping in the league despite the presence of former goal king, Eric Bekoe, veteran goalie, George Owu and a host of other experienced players.

Medeama can worsen the plight of Hasmal but derbies always produce surprise outcomes. Hasmal simply can’t afford to lose this particular game, since it could find them languishing on the league table.

DAWU PARK

Dreams F/C will like to keep their dreams alive despite their controversial defeat to Asante Kotoko last week, when they host Ashgold at the Dawu Park.

Under the tutelage of former Black Stars captain, Charles Akonor, Dreams FC have given a good account of themselves since they joined the elite division.

They were on the verge of making history as the team that had beaten all the three clubs from the Ashanti region at their own backyard, until they were crashed by Kotoko’s Amos Frimpong’s late spot kick.

Veteran Eric Gawu has been in fine form since he joined the Dreamers and has scored some important goals and would be expected to do wonders when they play as host to Ashgold.

The Miners also seem to have improved during the second round and would be expected to give their host a good run for their money.

BEKWAI

Bottom placed New Edubiase have their destiny in their own hands at the Bekwai Park, when they face sensational WAFA. Though they are at the bottom of the table, Edubiase could revive their fortunes with a win against WAFA.