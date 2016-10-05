Pogba needs time to settle at Man Utd -Deschamps

Didier Deschamps has no concerns over Paul Pogba’s form but has moved to cool down expectations of Manchester United’s £89m world record signing.

The former Juventus star has made a slow start to life back at Old Trafford, but found the back of the net during the 4-1 win over Leicester last month.

The 23-year-old missed a couple of gilt-edged opportunities in the home draw with Stoke on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s side were left frustrated.

And France boss Deschamps has urged patience at the start of the international break as France prepare for back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Holland.

‘He has changed his club team and needs to find his bearing with his new team-mates,’ Deschamps told a news conference at Clairefontaine.

‘With Paul, we always expect more. When he does something neutral, often it is not enough.

‘He is someone we expect to make assists in every game – there is an expectation that is too large.

‘Paul is okay in his own head. He knows what he wants.’

The Euro 2016 runners-up met up at their national-team base in Clairefontaine on Monday.

France are fifth in six-team Group A following a 0-0 draw with Belarus in September.