Playing Ghana is ‘most important in our history’ –Egypt coach

Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabil says his country’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana is the ‘most important’ fixture in the history of the North African giants.

The Pharaohs are desperate to avenge the 2014 World Cup qualifying headache and are mapping out strategies to undo the Ghanaians next month.

The seven-time African champions host the Black Stars in Alexandria on November 13 with a massive 50,000 spectators expected to watch the mouth-watering encounter at the Borg El Arab stadium.

The focus of an entire nation has shifted to the cracking showdown with the North Africans eager to avenge the painful 7-2 aggregate defeat to the West Africans in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

And Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabil has underlined the importance of the big game

“Our match against Ghana is the most important in history of Egyptian football, we want to win the game in order to move a step closer to the World Cup,” he said.

The two powerhouses have been drawn again in group D of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Gabon which also houses Uganda and Mali.