PERFORMANCE OF GHANAIAN PLAYERS ABROADKevin-Prince Boateng wins CNN goal of the week

Edwin Gyimah of Orlando Pirates during the 2016 Nedbank Cup Last 32 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on 05 March 2016 at FNB Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix





The 29 year old flung himself in the air and found the bottom corner with a stunning improvised finish last week Sunday at the El Madrigal.

The former AC Milan midfielder amassed a massive 60% to beat competition from USA Women’s National team star Carli Lloyd.

Boateng, who joined Las Palmas in the summer, has now scored four goals in his outings for the club.

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew)

Ghanaian defender Harrison Afful has won the Defender of the Year Award at Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

The 30-year-old had an incredible campaign despite his club’s poor run in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer, as they finished ninth in a 10-club league.

The Black Stars defender recorded 76 interceptions, three goals and three assists in 30 games played and started.

He also made the most touches in the opposing box (73), the most recoveries (203), the second-most overall touches (2,378) and the fourth-most successful passes (1,216).

However, Afful missed out on the overall Best Player Award, as Iraq international Justin Meram picked the gong while Norwegian striker, Ola Kamara won the Golden Boot award after scoring 16 goals in 20 starts.

Kamara became the only fifth player in Columbus’ history to score 16 goals or more in just a single season.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Latina)

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was rushed to the hospital during an Italian Serie B game between his side Latina and Cittadella on Saturday afternoon .

The 23-year old collapsed on the pitch after suffering a serious head injury following an aerial tussle with a Cittadella player in the 17th minutes and as a results was carried off the pitch by an ambulance and quickly rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

According to doctors at the Cittadella hospital, Boakye-Yiadom suffered Concussion “Trauma Cranico Commotivo” and is currently out of danger and responding to treatment.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Cittadella, meaning Boakye-Yiadom’s team, Latina, lie 20th on the Serie B table with 10 points.

Christian Atsu (Newcastle)

Ghana international Christian Atsu made a late appearance for Newcastle in their hard-fought away win at Preston North End in the English Championship.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice against Preston for the second time in a week to give Championship leaders Newcastle United victory at Deepdale.

The Magpies, who beat Preston 6-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, struggled for chances in the first half.

However, Serbia striker Mitrovic fired in a low strike and turned home after his header was parried after the break.

Jermaine Beckford scored in the last minute for Preston, before Marnick Vermijl hit a post late on.

Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City)

Jeffrey Schlupp was in action for Leicester City as they ended their away-day blues in the Premier League after claiming a dogged 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

Last season’s main protagonists in the title race remain separated by eight points in the table, but avoiding defeat on the road for the first time in 2016-17 will have enthused Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri.

Spurs were utterly dominant in the first half and were deservedly ahead at the interval through Vincent Janssen, the summer signing scoring his third penalty of the season to open his Premier League account.

A combination of Kasper Schmeichel saves, poor Spurs finishing and good fortune had kept Leicester in the game and they capitalised just three minutes after the break through Ahmed Musa.

Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa)

Ghana international Jordan Ayew grabbed an assist in a keenly contested derby against Birmingham United which ended 1-1.

Jordan Ayew who is beginning to find his form under new boss Steve Bruce was handed a starting berth in the team and he did not disappoint.

The Ghana international picked up the ball at the edge of the penalty boss on the 29th minute and set up Gary Gardner for the game’s first goal. David Davies equalized for Birmingham to tie the game

Albert Adomah (Birmingham United)

Albert Adomah was subbed in the first half with the fears of a knock,

in a keenly contested derby involving Birmingham United and Aston Villa, which ended 1-1.

Raman Chibsah & Bright Gyamfi (Benevento)

Ghanaian youth defender Bright Gyamfi made his full debut in the Italian Serie B with Benevento on Saturday.

The 20-year-old right-back was handed his maiden start of the season and he overly impressed in the 61 minutes he lasted at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

Gyamfi had earlier in the season being used once as a second-half replacement against Salernitana.

However Benevento manager Marco Baroni committed the youngster to his first start as the Witches won by 1-0.

The goal was scored by Gyamfi’s Ghanaian compatriot Raman Chibsah who is also on loan at the club from Serie A side Sassuolo.

Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates)

Ghana ace Edwin Gyimah believes Orlando Pirates had the chances to beat Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s Absa Premiership which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Gyimah was voted the Valuable Player of the game as his Pirates side were held to a goalless drawn game at the FNB Stadium.

The 25-year-old believes his side could have won the game.

“It was a nice game, both teams did well. I think for us we had some chances which we were supposed to put in the back of the net, but it’s football. I think it’s a fair draw,” he said in a post-match interview.

Former AshantiGold winger Bernard Morrison came off the bench in the second-half to play for Pirates.