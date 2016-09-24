Mourinho, Guardiola in Manchester Derby again

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will do battle once again after they were drawn to face each other in round four of the EFL Cup.

Both Manchester clubs made progress on Wednesday night, with United beating Northampton and City winning at Swansea, with the draw setting up a first English cup meeting between the two managers.

After an intense rivalry while in charge of Real Madrid and Barcelona, the pair met in English football for the first time on September 10, with City winning 2-1 at Old Trafford as Guardiola struck the first blow.

The two were not due to meet again until the reverse Premier League fixture at the Etihad on February 25, but they will now face each other in the week beginning October 24.

Elsewhere West Ham face Swansea and Tottenham travel to Reading in two attractive ties.

Arsenal are at home to Reading whilst Southampton face Sunderland. Leeds were paired with Norwich and Newcastle were drawn at home to Preston.

But all eyes will be on Mourinho vs Guardiola when the two Manchester clubs do battle at Old Trafford in October.