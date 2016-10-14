Maradona, Juan Veron clash during ‘peace’ match

Argentina legend Diego Maradona was embroiled in a row with countryman Juan Sebastian Veron during Pope Francis’ Match for Peace last night.

Maradona clash with Vernon as the pair headed for the tunnel at half-time at Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

The 55-year-old had been laughing and joking with Veron during the early stages of the game but a clash five minutes before the break appears to be the cause of Maradona’s anger.

Maradona went chest-to-chest with Veron as they left the pitch before he starts wagging his finger at the former Manchester United, Chelsea, Lazio and Parma midfielder saying: “I don’t need to talk with you”.

Matters begin to turn ugly before they enter the tunnel with Maradona being held back by a number of security men he tries to continue his argument with Veron.

The 1986 World Cup winner coached Veron during his Argentina days between 2008 and 2010.

Stefano Mauri, who was part of the Blue Team said the matter was dealt with at half-time. “It was fine in the locker room, they were laughing together during the break,” he said.

Maradona returned for the second half when he was joined by his son, Diego Maradona Junior.

Maradona had earlier delivered on the pitch with an assist for Francesco Totti with the former Roma striker saying:

“I’ve played with Maradona. I can retire happy now!”

The Blue Team had taken the lead after just a minute when Maradona found Stefano Mauri who played in Antonio Di Natale.

The White Team levelled through the head of Frederic Kanoute before Maradona’s lovely curled ball set up a waiting Totti to give them the lead again. Stoke’s Bojan Krkic made it 2-2 at the break.

Fernando Cavenaghi ended up scoring the winner to secure a 4-3 win for the Whites during the second half.