Maidens protest against government

Ghana’s Women U17 coach Evans Adotey has disclosed plans to hit the streets of Accra next week to protest against the government due to an ‘unfair treatment before, during and after’ the 2016 Fifa Women’s U17 World Cup held in Jordan.

The Black Maidens, after losing their opening match 5-0 to Japan, defeated United States and Paraguay to make it from the group stage, but were eliminated in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 defeat to Korea DPR.

“It is sad looking at the situation the ladies and I went through. We qualified for World Cup in March but were neglected by the Youth and Sports ministry. So I’m planning to demonstrate against the government with the ladies next week,” Adotey told Happy FM.

“We were not supported by them to play friendly matches ahead of the tournament and even when the tournament was ongoing, we were made to feel like strangers,” he said.

He added: “Each member of the team was entitled to a $100 per diem everyday but we are yet to receive anything. No qualification bonus for us after making it to the tournament and no qualification bonus after making it past the group stage so I think the sports ministry wanted to torture us but we will also demonstrate to show the entire Ghanaians our disappointment.”

The Black Maidens arrived in Ghana from Jordan on Saturday after making a transit in Dubai.