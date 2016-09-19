Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing won the Ghana Premier League goal king title after his treble on the final day of competition.
He finished with 17 goals; two more than Aduana Stars talisman Yahaya Mohammed.
Blessing’s hat-trick also ensured Liberty Professionals remained in the top-flight after a 3-1 win over Bechem United.
Medeama’s Kwesi Donsu also finished with 15 goals after bagging a brace in the 3-3 draw with AshantiGold in Tarkwa.
Latif Blessing wins GPL goal king
