Latif Blessing wins GPL goal king

Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing won the Ghana Premier League goal king title after his treble on the final day of competition.

He finished with 17 goals; two more than Aduana Stars talisman Yahaya Mohammed.

Blessing’s hat-trick also ensured Liberty Professionals remained in the top-flight after a 3-1 win over Bechem United.

Medeama’s Kwesi Donsu also finished with 15 goals after bagging a brace in the 3-3 draw with AshantiGold in Tarkwa.