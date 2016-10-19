Latif Blessing torn between Hearts & Kotoko

Ghana Premier League goal-king Latif Blessing says he will not mind joining local giants Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko in spite of his desire to move abroad. The whiz kid is prepared to ignore foreign interests and join either club should his management give the nod

The Liberty Professionals youngster netted 17 times in 24 matches, including a last day hat-trick, even if the club finished the season on a disappointing 13th position.

Expectedly, his exploits have caught the eye of a host of foreign clubs, but the 19-year-old says staying in Ghana for another season is still an option.

“It is possible [I could join Hearts of Kotoko] because it is the dream of every local player to play for a big club in Ghana,” Blessing told Goal.

“Growing up, people said I resembled [former Kotoko and Hearts playmaker] Charles Taylor, so the dream was to also play for a big team in Ghana like Taylor did.

“If only my management thinks the move will be good for me, why not?

“Both Hearts and Kotoko are big clubs so I have no preference.

“Even if it’s any other big team like Aduana or whichever, I will not mind.”

Hearts and Kotoko have both shown interest in the playmaker, and a board member of the former Nyaho Tamakloe has revealed that Liberty have slapped a $200,000 price tag on the attacker.

Blessing netted 14 of 17 goals at Liberty’s Dansoman Carl Reindorf home park.