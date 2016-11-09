Late Stars’ Call-Up For Accam

Chicago Fire winger David Accam has been handed a late call-up for Ghana’s 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday, the club has confirmed.

Accam was one of the big absentees in coach Avram Grant’s initial 23-man roster for the crunch encounter set for the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, alongside injured captain Asamoah Gyan and Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan.

The Ghana Football Association, though, is yet to announce Accam’s invite.

According to the Major League Soccer club, the 26-year-old is expected to join the Black Stars’ training camp in Dubai, UAE, before the team departs for Egypt.

Ghana are eyeing a first win in the 2018 World Cup African zone group stage qualifiers following a disappointing goalless draw with Uganda in Tamale last month.

Grant’s side, by the result, sit third on the group table above Congo, who suffered a 2-1 home reversal to Egypt in the other Group E game of matchday one.

Ghana are chasing their fourth successive appearance at the World Cup, whereas the Pharaohs seek a return after 1990.

Accam, who was adjudged Fire’s Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer of the season, has nine caps and a goal for the Black Stars.

He made his debut in a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda in 2014. The Accra-born netted nine times in 24 league appearances for his club side this season.