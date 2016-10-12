Laryea Kingston: Stars have lost faith in Asamoah Gyan

Ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston claims senior Black Stars players have lost faith in captain Asamoah Gyan.

The 35-year-old launched a blistering attack on the players after the country’s 0-0 stalemate against Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier last Friday at home.

And the former Lokomotiv Moscow and Heart of Midlothian midfielder claims the Al Ahli striker has lost support within the dressing room.

“Leadership is very important in the team. As a leader, the people around you have to accept you. But at the moment, I don’t think the players accept their leader [Gyan] because sometimes on the pitch, you can even feel some negative energy towards him [Gyan],” Kingston told Ultimate FM.

“I’m not close to the team, but watching from afar, you can feel that something is not right. For example, during the Uganda game, I could feel Gyan didn’t stamp his authority.

“One instance he wanted to take a free-kick and another player took the ball from him. You had four or five players around the ball every time there’s a free-kick. That’s not right.”