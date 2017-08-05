Kotoko, Hearts to rekindle Ghana’s El-Classico

41 SHARES Facebook Twitter

There are no issues to worry about as the Porcupine Warriors get ready for Sunday’s Premier League outstanding match against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko’s Premier League Board (PLB) representative, Thomas Boakye Agyeman, in an interview with Asantektokosc.com denied that Management had considered calling for another postponement of the big match.

“It hasn’t come up. We heard media discussions and reports that, we were pulling out until next week. That’s not the case. The game is coming on as planned. Everything is on course for us to clear the fixture. There’s nothing like we aren’t playing; we actually playing on Sunday as scheduled,” he said.

The preparedness of Kotoko hasn’t been in doubt. The medical team has thoroughly examined every player. They have consequently declared most of them fit to play with few exceptions like midfielders Michael Akuffu and Ollennu Ashitey.

Thomas Boakye Agyeman thus urged Kotoko supporters to rally behind Management, the technical team and the playing body as they get ready to play their first game, nearly three weeks after the tragic incident.

Head of Asante Kotoko Medical Team, Dr. Michael Leat said they wouldn’t risk any unfit player to return to the pitch. “I won’t force any player to play when he’s not fit, they are okay. That’s why we decided to play on Sunday,” he stated.

Kotoko Coach Steven Polack buttressed the point by the medical team. “My players are ready for Sunday, and we are going to take the three points” said Polack.

Polack disclosed that, whether or not he would be available on the bench is an issue that would be determined by the medical team. “The doctors will decide whether I should be on the bench or not” he said.

Steve Polack, who suffered leg and neck injuries, have to pass late fitness tests before he can be on the bench on Sunday. However, team manager Godwin Ablordey is expected to take over if the Englishman does not recover on time.

On Wednesday, Asante Kotoko beat lower division side Natcoster FC 4-1 to prepare for Sunday’s Super Clash against Hearts of Oak. Goals from Obed Owusu, Yakubu Mohammed, Isaac Quansah and Abass Mohammed gave the Porcupine Warriors the confidence-boosting win. Coach Steven Polack was in the stands as Team Manager, Godwin Ablordey, supported by Youth team coach, Ernest Appau directed affairs from the bench.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga has reaffirmed his side’s readiness for Sunday’s Super clash against sworn rivals Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians will travel to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to engage the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

According to Atinga, who has been one of the top performers of the Phobians in the current season, his teammates have prepared adequately for the clash.

“When playing at home there is some kind of pressure because it requires hard work” Atinga told Radio XYZ.

“But it looks different during our away matches, we have prepared very well ahead of the game”