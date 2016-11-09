Konadu: We’ll Defeat Egypt

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu believes his outfit have enough knowledge of Egypt ahead their 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Black Stars and the Pharaohs will lock horns at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on matchday two of the group phase.

Ghana, who have opened camp in Dubai, UAE, for the encounter, come into the fixture on the back of a goalless home draw with Uganda in their opening game.

“The whole team is assembling in Dubai to train and get ourselves ready,” Konadu told Joy Sports.

“We don’t need any distraction as at now. We want the team to be fully concentrated before we head for Alexandria.

“It is one of the main reasons management decided to send the team to Dubai to train, concentrate and rest very well before we go.

“This time around, I think 80 and 90 percent [of our work] will be tactical because we’ve seen the Egyptians.

“We have watched their tapes, we know their players – the injured ones and those who are fit. We know everything about them.

“We only have to go there and put one or two tactics in place and hope that it works on the day.”