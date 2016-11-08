Klopp plays down talk about title challenge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down talk of a title challenge despite his side topping the Premier League for the first time since May 2014.

Two and a half years after the Reds finished two points behind champions Manchester City, a 6-1 win over Watford moved them one point clear of Chelsea.

City and Arsenal – third and fourth respectively – are one further back.

“We’ve started collecting points but we need to go on with this. Then we will see where we can end,” Klopp said.

Liverpool, who last won the title in 1990, led the table going into the final weeks of the 2013-14 season but a home defeat by Chelsea – a game that featured a now infamous slip from Steven Gerrard – and a draw at Crystal Palace in their final three matches proved costly.

“I know in the past a lot of things happened here and the story two, three years ago when it was really close, but this is not the team two or three years ago,” said Klopp.

“This is not the team 25 years ago. We’re completely new. We stay cool. It’s the best position I can imagine but nothing else has happened.”

Sadio Mane scored twice in the victory over Watford, with Philippe Coutinho, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum also on target.

Chelsea had gone top on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Everton, after City followed up their Champions League victory over Barcelona with a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough.

Arsenal would have gone top with victory over Spurs in Sunday’s early game but were held to a 1-1 draw at home.

“There’s no pressure after 11 match days, absolutely no pressure,” added Klopp.

“We saw Chelsea, quite impressive. Man City playing Barcelona, quite impressive. Man United – never write them off. Tottenham are a good side. There’s a lot of really good teams around.”

Klopp acknowledged his side looked “pretty good”.

But he added: “We didn’t speak one word about the possibility of being top of the table. For me it’s more important that we look like a team who is able to win games.

“When I came here I asked for time and patience and belief, and after 11 matches everyone’s asking for guarantees and they are not there.”