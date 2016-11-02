Kevin Boateng seeks Ghana return

Kevin-Prince Boateng says he will grab the opportunity to represent Ghana once more after over two years of absence.

The 29-year-old, who is on fire for Spanish side Las Palmas in La Liga after scoring four goals in eight games, last played for the Black Stars at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

The former AC Milan star was sacked from camp, together with teammate Sulley Ali Muntari, for showing “gross insubordination” towards former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah ahead of their 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the final group game.

However, he maintains not being guilty of any wrongdoing during the tournament.

”There were people who had a problem with me. I don’t know for what reason,” Boateng told CCTV Africa News.

“They had their reason but they made them up. I think it was not the right decision that they kicked me out [of the World Cup in 2014].”

”It is for every player a big dream to play at the World Cup. If there would be a chance to play a third World Cup I would not say no. There are not a lot of players who can say they played in three World Cups,” he added.

However, Boateng needs to fulfill some conditions before a possible recall to the national team.

“Before this happens, we have to hold a lot of talks because I don’t want to go back with a bad spirit,” he said.

“If I would go back, I want everything to be perfect so we can work perfect together,” he added.

Boateng has been capped 15 times for Ghana, scoring two goals.