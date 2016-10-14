Jessica Ennis-Hill retires from athletics

Jessica Ennis-Hill, who won heptathlon gold for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics, has retired from athletics.

The 30-year-old had hinted at retirement after winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in August.

In a post on social media, Ennis-Hill – also a double world champion – said it was “one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make”.

“I’ve always said I wanted to leave on a high and have no regrets,” she added.

Ennis-Hill’s heptathlon gold was one of the most iconic moments of London 2012’s ‘Super Saturday’.

But she missed out on retaining her Olympic title in Rio by 35 points to Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam. Speaking afterwards, she said she would not rush a decision over ending her career.

In her statement on Thursday, she said “retiring now is right”.

“I want to thank my family and incredible team who have spent so much of their time supporting me and enabling me to achieve my dreams,” she added.

“Also, a huge thank you to all those people who have supported and followed my career over the years.”