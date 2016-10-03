Japan outclass Maidens at U-17 World Cup

Ghana were handed a humiliating 5-0 defeat by Japan in their 2016 Fifa Women’s Under-17 World Cup opener on Saturday.

Riko Ueki, Jun Endo (2x), Saori Takarada and Remina Chiba netted at the Prince Mohammed International Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan.

Captain Sandra Owusu-Ansah and Rafiatu Alhassan overcame injury doubts to make coach Evans Adotey’s starting line-up, while goalkeeper Kaizza Massey was named in post in the absence of the withdrawn Martha Annan Koffie.

Japan did not take long to break the deadlock through Ueki in the seventh minute, before Endo added two quick goals in the 18th and 21st minutes.

The Black Maidens tried to find a way back into the game, but it was the Asians who scored again through Takarada, who found space to head home an Ueki’s cross.

Ghana did well to hold their own later on, particularly after the break, with a fair spell of possession.

However, that could not prevent the Japanese from scoring their fifth goal through Chiba.

The Maidens have three days to regroup for Tuesday’s match against the USA.