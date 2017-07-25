It was my ‘destiny’ to play under Conte -Morata

45 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Alvaro Morata has revealed his delight at finally partnering up with Antonio Conte after speaking for the first time since joining Chelsea in a £70,6million move from Real Madrid.

The Spanish striker has taken the vacant No 9 shirt at Stamford Bridge and is set to make his first appearance in Tuesday’s clash with Bayern Munich in Singapore.

Morata joined Juventus in the summer of 2014, shortly after Conte had left the Serie A giants to take charge of the Italian national team.

But three years on the pair have finally been united, and the 24-year-old can’t wait to get started.

Speaking to the club’s website, Morata explained: ‘I know Antonio wanted me in the past and I really want to work with Antonio, and finally destiny put us together. I can’t wait to play for him and for Chelsea and to win together.

‘It was disappointing in 2014 when he went to Italy, but I played well and had a good year at Juventus, but I really want to work with this coach and finally I can.

‘I know his work, the staff. I know it is a lot of tactics and I really like this game and I know how to play with this system.’

Morata admitted he was excited to be making the move to England after leaving Real for the second time in his career.

‘It is the perfect situation. I decided to play in the Premier League and I want to play in Antonio’s team.

‘Now I need to work hard, score goals and to play well for the team. There are very good players here and I think we can do something amazing this year.

‘When I was little I saw Didier Drogba, Andriy Shevchencko, Fernando Torres and thought probably in a few years I will take this place, and now it is the dream to take the Chelsea No 9 shirt. I can’t wait to play at Stamford Bridge and in the Premier League.’

Credit: dailymail.co.uk