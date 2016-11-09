I joined Hearts to win titles -Malik Akowuah

Hearts of Oak new signing Malik Akowuah admits premiership title hunger pushed him to join the Phobians.

The former Medeama SC influential midfielder signed a three-year deal on Monday after failing to secure a move abroad.

“Before a player will sign for a club, you must find out the vision of the club for the upcoming season. I found out Hearts of Oak want to win the premier league next season so they have prepared for it,” Akowuah said.

“I have played in the top flight for quite a long time now and I haven’t been able to win it so that’s the target why I joined them.”

But his transfer has been contested by Medeama who are accusing Hearts of Oak of inducement.