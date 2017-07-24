Hearts thump Tema Youth in Accra

30 SHARES Facebook Twitter

After what has been a difficult period for the Phobians, they restored confidence by winning convincingly against a Tema Youth which showed a lot of grit.

Skipper of the side Thomas Abbey, who is looking like the club’s player of the season, as he has often done this season, scored the first goal to reduce the tension and set the ball rolling.

He was back again to play Kwame Kizito who scored the second goal of the game and seemingly put the game to bed.

With everyone expecting a 2-0 score line, Joseph Paintsil reduced the score line before Mr dependable, Hearts of Oak skipper, scored his personal second and Hearts of Oak’s third to maintain a two goal advantage.

The victory is of massive significance as it moved the Phobians four points above their sworn rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko who do not play at least until next weekend.

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall has built a formidable team and when the Phobians are playing on top of their game they are almost unstoppable.

Tema Youth did not look bad but the performance of Hearts of Oak, who were desperate for a response, looked high and mighty and deserved picked up all three points at stake.

League Table

Pos Teams P W D L PTS 1 Aduana Stars 24 12 8 4 44 2 WAFA 22 13 4 5 43 3 Hearts of Oak 23 11 6 6 39 4 Medeama 24 9 8 7 35 5 Asante Kotoko 22 9 8 5 35 6 Elmina Sharks 24 9 6 9 33 7 Bechem United 24 9 5 10 32 8 Ebusua Dwarfs 24 8 8 8 32 9 Wa All Stars 24 8 8 8 32 10 Inter Allies 24 8 8 8 32 11 Chelsea 23 8 6 9 30 12 Liberty 24 7 8 9 29 13 Tema Youth 24 7 7 10 28 14 AshantiGold 23 8 4 11 28 15 Great Olympics 24 6 8 10 26 16 Bolga AllStars 23 2 6 15 12

GPL SCORES @ A GLANCE

Hearts of Oak 3-1 Tema Youth

Bolga All Stars 0-4 Berekum Chelsea

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-2 Wa All Stars

Elmina Sharks 2-1 Bechem United

Inter Allies 0-1 Great Olympics

Medeama 0-0 Aduana Stars

Liberty 1-0 AshantiGold