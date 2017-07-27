Gyan meets Agyemang-Badu in Italy

25 SHARES Facebook Twitter



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan met and had fun with Black Stars teammate Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu when Kayserispor shared the spoils 2-2 with Udinese in a pre-season friendly on over the weekend in Italy.

Gyan, 31, who played for Udinese between 2003 and 2008, joined the Turkish side in a two-year deal few weeks ago but did not play a part in the game against his former side as the Kayserispor’s medics continued with special program on his fitness. However, Badu was a substitute in the second half.

Kevin Lasagna opened the scoring for Udinese on 72nd minute before Matos made it 2-0 with eight minutes remaining but two quick goals in additional time from Samil Cinaz and Ryan Mendes saved the Turkish side’s blushes.

According to reports, this game can be the last or last but one for Badu in Udinese’s shirt as he has been hugely linked with a move to Premier League returnees Huddlesfield Town, whom they are billed to face yesterday.

Sources have indicated that the two clubs will finalise their talks on Badu’s future after the game and the former Asante Kotoko midfielder may bring to an end his seven-year stay in Italy.

