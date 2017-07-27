Great Olympics coach ‘cries’ on social media

35 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Great Olympics coach Tom Strand is distraught by the Ghana Football Association’s order to pay former club Medeama a hefty compensation for “wrongful exit”, taking to social media to pour out his frustration.

Earlier this month, the Status Committee of the football governing body charged the Swede to cough out an amount of Gh¢ 35,000 ($8000) for defaulting his contractual agreement with the Yellow and Mauves by his unceremonious exit from the club last year.

The 36-year-old abandoned the side following a Caf Confederation Cup away clash with Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, leaving behind a resignation letter in his hostel room.

“How come Medeama want me to pay them Gh¢ 35,000 when I put all my effort and power to the club?” Strand wrote on his Facebook page.

“They even sold a lot of players after I left and got money.

“Now I’m sitting in Accra without one cedi.

“I turned in my resignation letter 3 times to James Esilfie, the CEO of the club.

“They took my phone, passport, car, – no pay in time, I payed my own working permit.

“When we play some matches, they don’t let me do my work, so how come this should count for me to pay Gh¢ 35,000?

“Justice will prevail. God knows.”

In April this year, the Swedish coach returned to Ghana, taking over Accra Great Olympics following their struggles in the local topflight.

