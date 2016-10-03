Grant names squad to face Uganda, South Africa

Malmo midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi and Sogndal man Gilbert Koomson are the surprise inclusions in Ghana’s squad to face Uganda and South Africa on October 7 and 11 respectively.

The two players were named in a 23-man party on Sunday.

While Koomson will be on his first invite to the Black Stars, Adu makes a return, having previously received a late call-up into Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

He trained with the team in Accra but failed to make the cut-down squad that travelled to continue preparations in Spain for the final tournament.

Also making a return are Jeffrey Schlupp and captain Asamoah Gyan, who both withdrew from the last two matches against Rwanda and Russia in September on various grounds.

Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris is another returnee in the squad which features several known faces.

Missing, though, are deputy skipper Andre Ayew and Alfred Duncan, who are both nursing injuries.

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, having been absent from the Black Stars since 2014, continues his stay out following his latest injury that is expected to keep him in the treatment room until November.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah and Emmanuel Ocran of Wa All Stars are expected to join the team in training for close observation.

Ghana play Uganda in their 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying group opener on Friday, before facing South Africa four days later in Durban in an international friendly.

Full Squad;

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway), Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke 04, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Enock Adu Kofi (Malmo, Sweden) Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Gilbert Koomson (Sogndal, Norway)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE), Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA)