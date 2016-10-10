Ghana, Uganda playout goalless draw

Uganda held firm for a 0-0 draw in Ghana in the opening game of Group E in 2018 World Cup qualifying on Friday.

Ghana dominated the game in Tamale and will be upset by what appears to be a blunder by referee El Fadil Mohamed.

In the 55th minute the Sudanese official showed Uganda’s Nicholas Wadada what seemed to be a second yellow card but did not send him off.

The Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic then replaced Wadada seven minutes later with Hassan Waswa.

The Black Stars had many chances to win the game and had several free-kicks on the edge of the area but were unable to make any of them count.

Uganda’s goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who plays for South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, had an outstanding game to keep Ghana at bay.

Ghana played without the injured duo of Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew and Kwadwo Asamoah but did welcome back veteran striker Asamoah Gyan, who was unable to inspire his side to a win.

The two sides also met in qualifying for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations with Uganda earning a 1-1 draw in Ghana on that occasion too before winning 1-0 at home in Kampala.