Ghana may not qualify for World Cup -Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan claims the Black Stars may not qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup, after picking just one point from two games.

Avram Grant’s men have had a slow start to their qualifying campaign, sharing the spoils on a goalless draw with Uganda and losing 2-0 to Egypt.

Ghana are currently third in Group E, trailing leaders Egypt by five points while Uganda boast of four points.

“It will be very difficult for Ghana [to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup],” Gyan told Goal.

“We are in a difficult situation right now and we should face the fact.

“But my hope is that we will be able to win the remaining four games. If not, I don’t think we can qualify.

“Our chances of qualifying is less than that of not qualifying but if we believe in ourselves and think we can win the games left, it will help us,” the 31-year-old added.

The Black Stars will host Congo next in August 2017, with the return fixture taking place a week later, while Uganda will battle Egypt home and away.

Gyan has struggled with injuries recently, playing only two games for Ghana this year. Source: goal.com