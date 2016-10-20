Ghana in talks with North Korea coach

The Norwegian’s counsel claims Ghana Football Association is in talks with his client to probably replace under-fire Black Stars coach Avram Grant, whose contract runs out after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations early next year.

Ghana have gone four games without a win in all competitions under the Israeli, including the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Local fans, football administrators as well as former players have called for his exit.

“Jorn Anderson is going to become the new Ghana head coach,” Soltani was quoted as saying by Ghanasoccernet.

“But it would take a while [before the agreement materialises] because Avram Grant is asking for big money [as compensation if he is sacked now],” he added.

Anderson previously managed German clubs Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz 05. He also had stints with Greek and Austrian sides Skoda Xanthi and Austria Salzburg respectively.

Goal understands that Ghana FA must pay $300,000 as compensation to Grant if his contract is terminated prematurely.