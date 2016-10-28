Ghana draw hosts Madagascar

Ghana have been pitted against host nation Madagascar for the 2017 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two teams were placed in Group A, which also features Cameroon and Guinea, in the draw held at the Caf headquarters on Monday.

Defending champions Mali, Angola, Congo and Niger make up Group B.

The top four from the African competition, which is scheduled to run between April 2 and 16 next year, qualify automatically for the 2017 Under-17 Fifa World Cup in India.

En route, Ghana had a walkover in the first round following the withdrawal of scheduled opponents Liberia.

The Starlets then dispatched Burkina Faso 6-5 on aggregate to reach the final round.

Ghana, two-time winners of the Under-17 Afcon, are set to return to the championship after being disqualified from the last gathering for fielding an over-age player in the qualifiers.

Their last tournament appearance was at Morocco 2013 where they suffered a first round exit.