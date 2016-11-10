GFA denies late call-up for David Accam

The Ghana FA has denied reports that America-based striker David Accam has received a late call-up to join the Black Stars for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

American side Chicago Fire claimed on Tuesday that their winger Accam recevied a late call-up to join the Black Stars on Tuesday.

According to the report on the MLS side’s website the winger was given a late call to join the squad for Sunday’s 2018 World Cup Qualifying match against Egypt in Alexandria.

However the GFA’s spokesman Ibrahim Sannie told the media that Accam is not part of the Ghana squad and has not been given any late call up.

Accam was not part of the 23-man squad coach Avram Grant named for the match to be played in Alexandria.

With no reported late injuries, the call-up for Accam comes as a surprise with all the 23 players expected to report to camp in Dubai.

Accam ended the season on a high, as he claimed Chicago Fire top scorer and Most Valuable Player awards, but Black Stars head coach Avram Grant has overlooked the in-form attacker for the must-win encounter.

The 26-year old was, however, invited for the goalless draw match against Uganda, but was an unused substitute.