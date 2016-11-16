Gerrard to leave LA Galaxy

Ex-Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard says he has “options on and off the pitch” after announcing he will leave MLS club LA Galaxy.

Gerrard, 36, joined in Galaxy in 2015 and scored five goals in 34 appearances during two seasons in America. His contract expires next month.

“It’s certainly not the end of me in football terms,” said Gerrard, who has been linked with Newcastle and Celtic.

“I’m going home to spend time with family and decide the best challenge.”

“I’ve got options on the pitch, off the pitch and I’ve got a bit of thinking to do over the next two, three weeks.”

Galaxy were beaten on penalties by Colorado Rapids in the MLS Cup play-offs on 6 November and Gerrard admitted he was disappointed at not fulfilling his “objective” of helping Bruce Arena’s side win the trophy.

But he said he was “proud” of his accomplishments in the US, adding his time there was an “incredible experience”.

His move away from MLS comes a day after former England team-mate Frank Lampard, 38, announced he would leave New York City FC.

Neither have offered clarity on their futures, although Gerrard is adamant he will “be back involved in the game”.

Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool between 1998 and 2015 and trained at their Melwood base during the MLS off-season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the club legend is “always so welcome” and Gerrard is known to be studying for his Uefa A coaching licence.