GBA chooses W/R to revive boxing

As part of efforts and strategic policies by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to revive the falling standard of boxing in the country, it has chosen the Western Region as to set off its regional outreach programme.

This will see the GBA being responsible for setting up a well coordinated structure on which professional boxing will thrive in all the regions of the country.

It is in this direction that the GBA has appointed an eleven-member team to serve as its Regional Boxing Promotion Committee, in order to use its rich experience and expertise to fulfill the vision and objective of the authority.

The members include Messers Kwesi Essel, Chairman, J. Quainoo, Vice Chairman, and Victor Thompson, Secretary.

In a press release issued, it stated that the committee will collaborate with stakeholders in the region, the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), metropolitan and district assemblies, Regional Sports Authority (RSA) and Regional Amateur Boxing Federation (RABF) to undertake programmes to unearth and nurture talents, from the amateur stage to the professional stage.

The region is expected to produce a number of amateur boxers, and, at least, two or more professional boxers to turn the committee into a Regional GBA Board, through elections, as stipulated by the GBA Constitution.

The committee, among it functions, is to set up an office, coordinate and collaborate with the GBA licensed promoters, and, among others, find avenues to solicit funds and sponsorship to finance its programmes.

Pix: Mr. Chintoh Walker is in charge of Western Regional Boxing promotio