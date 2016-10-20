Gabon 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Black Stars draw Egypt, Mali in Group D

Ghana are set to face off against familiar foes Egypt and Uganda, including Mali, after drawing the two, who are also featured in same qualifying group for the 2018 Fifa World Cup, as well as Mali in Group D for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Gabon.

Ghana will be based in Port Gentil for their Group stage matches. The Black Stars will inside the newly-constructed Stade de Port-Gentil where other Group D opponents Uganda, Egypt and Mali will be housed. It is a 25,000 seater capacity with natural grass built by the China State Construction Corporation (CSCC).

The facility includes a hotel with 26 rooms, athletics track, 3 tennis courts, 2 basketball courts, handball court and volleyball court

.

The full draw;

Group A -Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea Bissau

Group B -Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C -Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco, Togo

Group D –Ghana, Egypt Mali, Uganda