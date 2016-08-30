French Stars report for international duty

France’s stars joined up at the famous Clairefontaine training centre for the first time since their Euro 2016 final heartbreak, and were snapped wearing some extravagant pieces of clothing as they headed in to re-unite with their national team-mates.

The likes of Dimitri Payet, Olivier Giroud, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all had unique outfits on display as they looked to one up each other in the fashion stakes.

Pogba, now the world’s most expensive player after his £89m transfer to Manchester United is known for his outlandish sense of style, but Payet was seen wearing the ‘Eagle Pride’ tracksuit top and pants designed by Philipp Plein – worth around £1,250.

The 29-year-old was also holding a ‘Panettone Zipped Continental Wallet’ designed by the famous French designer Christian Loubitin – which will set you back £400.

Payet has not featured often for West Ham this season due to being afforded extended break following his European Championship exerts, with Giroud – donning an ‘Explosive Knockout’ Philipp Plein t-shirt worth £175 – also being afforded time to get up to speed by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

However, Anthony Martial – wearing a black Nike ‘Fresh’ tracksuit worth £85 – has been a constant for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho and will be hoping to make an impact on France boss Didier Deschamps after playing just 72 minutes over the summer.

Pogba – sporting a pair of yellow and blue basketball shorts with a leather bomber jacket – has also settled in quickly upon his return to Old Trafford and has played 180 minutes in the victories over Southampton and Hull.

Philipp Plein is a German fashion designer and founder of the eponymous luxury brand, with his abstract sportswear clothing selection popular among footballers.

Along with the likes of Payet, Giroud and Raphael Varane, Plein has seen some of his work worn by the likes of superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, along with Tottenham winger Erik Lamela and former German international Lukas Podolski.

Les Bleus will face Italy in a friendly in Bari on Thursday before travelling to take on Belarus in Borisov in their opening World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 6.