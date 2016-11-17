Fabio Lopez wants Avram Grant’s job

Italian manager Fabio Lopez is seeking to replace Avram Grant as Ghana coach. The 43-year-old has thrown himself into becoming the new coach of the Black Stars as uncertainty continues to grow over the former Chelsea manager.

Grant is under mounting pressure following the country’s unflattering start in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions are firmly rooted third in group E after picking just a single point from a possible six.

The future of the Israeli has been hugely speculated in the local media with reports suggesting he will leave at the end of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

And Italian manager Fabio Lopez is keen on taking up the mantle.

“I am an Italian Coach, I have Coach six Clubs, I have managed one national team, I think am young and will be happy to get the National team job of Ghana, I have watched the Ghana team for some time,” he told Happy FM.

“As a professional Coach, I don’t want to judge by compatriot, But I think we can improve the technical part.

“The National team of Ghana is a good team but I think they can improve. I know two of the players play in Italy. One play in Torino and also Udinese.”