Egypt names squad to face Ghana

Egypt coach Hector Cúper has named a 23-man squad dominated by local players to battle Ghana in a cracking 2018 World Cup qualifier on November 13.

As many as 14 local players have been included in the squad ahead of the highly anticipated match to be held at the Borg Al Arab stadium in Alexandria.

The Argentine tactician has included veteran goalkeeper Essam Hadary in his squad while there are places for star men Mohammed Salah and Arsenal’s Mohammed El Nenny.

The Pharaohs were drawn in group E to join Ghana, Congo, and Uganda, with only the winner of the group qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Wadi Degla) , Sherif Ekramy ( Al Ahly) , Ahmed El Shenawy (Zamalek).

Defenders: Ahmed Hegazy (Al Ahly) , Ahmed Dwedar (Zamalek) , Ali Gabr (Zamalek) , Hamadan Tolba (El Masry) Mohamed Abdel Shafy (Ahly Jeddeh) . Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) . Omar Gaber (FC Basel) . Ahmed Fathy (Al Ahly).

Midfielders: Abdullah Al Saied (Al Ahly) , Momen Zakryia (Al Ahly) , Ibrahim Salah (Zamalek) , Tarek Hamed (Zamalek) , Mostafa Fathy(Zamalek), Mohamed El Nneny (Arsenal), Mahmoud Hassan Trezguet (Mouscron), Ramadan Sobhy (Stoke City), Mohamed Salah (Roma), Amr Wardah (Panatelikos)

Attackers: Basem Morsy (Zamalek), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Braga)